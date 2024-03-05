5-day management training conducted by Ministry of Religious Affairs

Corporates

05 March, 2024, 11:30 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A 5-day management training for Project Executives was conducted, organised by various departments, including the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Finance Department. 

It was a part of the Mass Education Program's 6th Phase under the Hindu Welfare Trust implementation, reads a press release. 

The event was held at the National Academy of Planning and Development. The minister of the Ministry of Religious Affairs Md. Faridul Haque Khan attended the ceremony as the chief guest and distributed certificates among the trainees. 

Director General of National Planning and Development Academy (Secretary to Government) Sukesh Kumar Sarkar was present as a special guest. Additional Director General of the National Planning and Development Academy (Joint Secretary to Government) Abdul Motaleb Sarkar presided over the event.

 

