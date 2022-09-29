5-day Indian food festival at Sonargaon hotel from 1 October

TBS Report
29 September, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 29 September, 2022, 06:36 pm



TBS Report
29 September, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 29 September, 2022, 06:36 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel (PPSH), a 5-star hospitality property in the city, will host a 5-day Indian Food Festival at its Cafe Bazar restaurant from 1 October.

The festival will feature an array of Indian Cuisine for food lovers, said a press release.

The hotel arranged a press meet Thursday (29 September) to announce various features of the upcoming food festival.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Dr Md Aminur Rahman ndc, managing director of Hotels International Limited (HIL) and Robin James Edwards, general manager, Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka, interacted with media among others.

Saloni Sahai, first secretary (head of Chancery, and Political), Indian High Commission in Dhaka will formally inaugurate the festival at 6:30pm at Cafe Bazar restaurant on Saturday (1 October).

The food festival will remain open from 6:30- 10:30 every day till 5 October.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Guests besides being indulged in Indian delicacies will be able to enjoy live music performances by popular artists. The food menu will include Punjabi Chawa Masala, Fish Tikka Amristra, Nag Puri Saji Mutton, Dohi Lasoni Chicken, Hyderabadi Mutton Biriyani, Chicken Banjara Kabab, Gujrati Daw Masala, Aloo Methi Masala, Paneer Makhani, Dosa, Sambar and Paw Bhaji among many others.  Specialist chef Johir Khan, Jahirul Islam, and Govinda Karati will prepare dishes for the food fest. Another attraction of the festival will be a raffle draw for guests with exciting prizes.

Interested persons can make a booking in advance by calling +8801713382609. The cost per person has been fixed at Tk5,500.00 (all inclusive). Buy One Get One (BOGO) offer will be available on payment by select cards.

