4th season of Priyo Shikkhok Shomannona inaugurated

The 4th season of IPDC-Prothom Alo Priyo Shikkhok Shommanona was inaugurated at the capital's Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel on 3 October.

The initiative to recognize the extraordinary contributions of school-level teachers across the country began in 2019, reads a press release.

The program started with speeches from Prothom Alo Digital Transformation and Youth Program Chief Coordinator Munir Hasan, and IPDC Finance Limited Managing Director and CEO Mominul Islam. Matiur Rahman, editor of Prothom Alo, delivered the closing speech.

Also present at the event were senior officials of both organizing institutions, teachers from various reputed educational institutions in Dhaka, and media personnel.

The presence of Maria Manda, a member of the SAFF-winning Bangladesh women's football team added a unique dimension to the program. Her favourite teacher Md Mofij Uddin, the headmaster of Mymensingh Ronosinghpur Government Primary School, was also present at the event. He was a recipient of 'Priyo Shikkhok' recognition in the first season of the program. Mofij Uddin congratulated his student Maria Manda with a bouquet of flowers.

Among the teachers who spoke at the event were Dr Muhammed Fayyaz Khan, Vice Chancellor, Bangladesh University of Business and Technology (BUBT); H M Jahirul Haque, Vice Chancellor, Canadian University of Bangladesh; Dr Abul Kashem Mia, Vice Chancellor (in-charge), United International University; Brother Leo Pereira, Principal, St. Joseph Higher Secondary School; Shamsul Alam Khan, Principal (In-Charge), Willes Little Flower School and College; Florence Gomes, principal-in-charge), YWCA Higher Secondary Girls' School; Setara Begum, Principal, Bangshal Girl's High School, Priyo Shikkhok Shommanona 2020 awardee Afrooz Jahan Begum, former teacher of Bangladesh Krishi Biswabiddalay High School; and Priyo Shikkhok Shommanona 2021 awardee Abdus Sattar, Headmaster of Sikdarbari Government Primary School No. 129, South Sakhipur, Shariatpur. Also present at the event was Tazeen Ahmed, Principal of Sunnydale school, among other teachers of different levels.

During his speech, IPDC Finance Managing Director and CEO Mominul Islam said, "Our teachers must take the responsibility of advancing the education sector to international standards. However, we have the responsibility to ensure that teachers receive the respect and honour that they deserve. With that aim in mind, we are very happy to continue organizing the PriyoShikkhokShommanona awards."

Matiur Rahman, editor of Prothom Alo said, "Despite the obstacles the country faces, Bangladesh is moving forward in many areas. We want to see Bangladesh continue to flourish in all sectors." Speaking about possible solutions to the crisis in the education system, he further added, "I urge teachers to be vigilant about and engaged in this matter. This is the only way we can bring gradual change in society."

Highlighting the unique context of the Priyo Shikkhok Shommanona program, Munir Hasan, chief coordinator of Digital Transformation and Youth Program, Prothom Alo said, "By organizing this event for the fourth time in a row, we are able to fulfil the purpose of honouring the teachers who work tirelessly to build our country and society. I offer my sincerest gratitude to IPDC for collaborating with us on this unique arrangement."

The nomination process for this event will continue until 15 November. To nominate your favourite teacher for this award, visit www.priyoshikkhok.com.