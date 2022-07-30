'4th National Quiz Fest' held in Dhaka University 

Dhaka University Quiz Society organised the 'Fourth National Quiz Competition-2022' from 30-31 July.

About 1300 students from all over the country participated in this two-day quiz competition held at the Student-Teacher Center (TSC) auditorium of Dhaka University, reads a press release.

Some 522 teams from around 330 educational institutions of the country had registered primarily. Then, after getting selected in the primary round held via online, 72 school teams, 62 college teams and 50 university teams from 47 districts across the country participated in the final round

at the TSC Auditorium.

Besides, 60 teams from different halls and departments of the University

of Dhaka have registered for the Quiz Battle segment.

AS, a team from Khilgaon Government Boys High School, won the school level competition.

Similarly a team sent by the Notre Dame College, 'NDC Gold' won the college level competition and the University of Dhaka's team 'Magma Sphinx' won the university level quiz competition.

Pro Vice-Chancellor of University of Dhaka Dr ASM Maksud Kamal was

the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of the event. Dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy, Professor Dr Sitesh C Bachar was present as the special guest.

Former vice-chancellor of the Jagannath University and Professor of Marketing Department of the University of Dhaka Dr Mijanur Rahman was present as the chief guest at the closing and award distribution ceremony.

Dean of the Faculty of Arts Dr Abdul Bashir was also present as the special guest.

Moderator of Dhaka University Quiz Society Muhammed Mahbubur Rahaman and Dr Raihan Sarkar had attended the programme as well.

Habibullah Sarker, general secretary of Dhaka University Quiz

Society, was in charge of conducting this event which was held under the supervision of Nowsher Ahmed, president of Dhaka University Quiz Society.

Habibullah Sarkar, Amran Majumder Fahad, Sadman Mujtaba Rafid, Arnab Roy Partha and Yasir Arafat acted as quizmasters in the event.

Jamuna Television appeared as the broadcasting partner of the program, Daily Samakal, The Business Standard, Online Media JagoNews24.com, Bangladesh Moments and Radio Today were the online and print media partners.

Snacks partner was Kishwan Snacks Limited, T-shirt partner was the Joykoli publication and the ice cream partner was Lovello Ice Cream