4th issue of ‘The Supply Chain Street’ launched

Corporates

TBS Report
24 September, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 24 September, 2022, 07:59 pm

4th issue of ‘The Supply Chain Street’ launched

The 4th issue of 'The Supply Chain Street', a supply chain magazine, was launched in an event of 'Supply Chain Adda and The Launching Event of The Supply Chain Street 4th issue' on 23 Sep-22 (Friday) at CILT Bangladesh office, Dhaka. 

The 4th issue covered articles with innovative research, data-based knowledge sharing, creating awareness, finding ways of competency development, capacity building & process development in different sectors, reads a press release.

The program was started with a welcome speech by TSCS's Chief Editor M Mamun Chowdhury. 

ASCPB & TSCS's advisory panel, writers, and renowned senior supply chain professionals were present as guests to enlighten the program.

There was a wonderful adda among all young & senior professionals with dynamic discussions. Lead sponsor of the 4th issue is Veefin. 

At the end of the programme, President M Ashraful Islam Khan of TSCS & ASCPB said that TSCS is not just a magazine, it's a platform for creating values in all sectors of supply chain. 

By publishing the 4th issue of 'The Supply Chain Street' TSCS steps towards fulfilling their exciting journey of fostering the advancement of end-end SCM through the transformation of knowledge, innovation and values for their customers, members, and organizations to enhance the supply chain capabilities. 

He thanked all its writers, editors, sponsors, guests & participants and hoped that the upcoming issue will be covered with more highly informative features, articles from top professionals and scholars.

