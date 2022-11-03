4th Global Lift ‍and Escalator Expo kicks off

Member of Parliament Engineer Enamul Haque inaugurates the 4th edition of “Global Elevator and Escalator Expo 2022” at the International Convention City Bashundhara in the capital on Thursday. Photo: Courtesy

The 4th edition of "Global Elevator and Escalator Expo 2022" has started at the International Convention City Bashundhara in the capital.

Member of Parliament Engineer Enamul Haque inaugurated the expo on Thursday.

Virgo Communication organised the international standard exhibition in association with the Bangladesh Elevator Escalator and Lift Importer Association (BEELIA) to promote and develop the excellence of elevators, escalators, and lifts in the country's fast-growing housing industry.

One of the main objectives of the exhibition is to create new business scope for the participating companies in the fast-growing market of Bangladesh. The expo will be open from 10am to 7pm till 5 November.

Anita Raghunath, Director of Vargo Communications, said, "We are very happy to organise this exhibition again after a pause due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The exhibition has immense importance in the development of the housing industry in densely populated cities like Dhaka."

More than 50 companies from home and abroad is participating in the expo with life, escalator and other products, which will be a quite good opportunity for customers to know about many products under one umbrella.

BELIA President Emdadur Rahman said, "We are the sole spokespersons for the interests of this industry. We are very happy to be with this event in Dhaka since 2015 with Virgo Communication."