4th Edition of Polar Ice Cream Moner Sukhe Aki Art Competition

TBS Report
21 March, 2023, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2023, 12:31 pm

4th Edition of Polar Ice Cream Moner Sukhe Aki Art Competition

Concord Entertainment Co. Ltd. and Dhaka Ice Cream Industries Ltd. (Polar Ice Cream) collaborated to host the "Polar Ice Cream Moner Shukhe Aki" art competition for the fourth consecutive year.

The competition was held at Fantasy Kingdom, the largest amusement park in the country, and drew a total of 800 participants from renowned schools in Dhaka, divided into two groups, reads a press release. 

The competition lasted for a day and included free entry to the Fantasy Kingdom, lunch, ice cream, and certificates for all participants. 

.The panel of judges for the competition included Professor Nisar Hosain, the Dean of the Faculty of Fine Arts, University of Dhaka. Professor Dr Farida Jaman from the Department of Drawing and Painting at the Faculty of Fine Arts, University of Dhaka; famous artist Ahmed Shahnewaj; Associate Professor Mukul Kumar Barai from the Department of Sculpture at the Faculty of Fine Arts, University of Dhaka; Assistant Professor Debashish Paul from the Department of Pottery at the Faculty of Fine Arts, University of Dhaka; Associate Professor Sayeda Jaman from the Department of Fine Arts at Shanto-Mariam University of Creative Technology; fashion designer Habiba Akter Papiya, also from the Department of Fine Arts at Shanto-Mariam University of Creative Technology; Lecturer Najmul Haque Bappi from the Faculty of Fine Arts at UODA University and calligraphy artist Mahabub Morshed, among many other fine arts students, teachers, critics, and journalists.

In addition to the competition, a cultural show was organized featuring students from Concord Shilpakala Bhubon. 

The prize-giving ceremony was attended by Anup Kumar Sarkar, Executive Director of Marketing for Concord Entertainment Co. Ltd., as well as M. Mahfuzur Rahman, Head of Media & PR, and Uzzal Kumar Basak, Assistant General Manager, Marketing. Officials from Dhaka Ice Cream Industries Ltd. (Polar Ice Cream), including Abdullah Al Mamun, Head of Marketing, and Suranjan Kumar Saha, Senior Area Sales Manager, were also present, along with officials from both companies.

