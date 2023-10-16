4th Bangladesh Leather Footwear and Leathergoods International Sourcing Show wraps up

Bangladesh Leather Footwear & Leathergoods International Sourcing Show (BLLISS-2023) wrapped up its 4th edition on 14 October 2023 marking another successful year of connecting global industry experts and showcasing the latest leather products, footwear, and accessories manufacturing and exporters.

The exhibition was held at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in Dhaka from 12–14 October 2023, which was inaugurated by Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday (12 October) at 4:00pm at Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) in Dhaka.

BLLISS-2023, jointly organised by Leathergoods and Footwear Manufacturers & Exporters Association of Bangladesh (LFMEAB) and Ministry of Commerce, is an internal sourcing show in the leather and footwear industry, serving as a platform for collaboration, innovation, and trade opportunities within the sector and beyond. The tagline of this year was possible.In Bangladesh.

Over 200 participants from over 15 countries including USA, Canada, Germany, Italy, India, UK, South American countries, Japan, Poland, Russia, and China among others, and more than 2200 visitors from home and abroad attended the exhibition. BLLISS-2023 brought together a diverse mix of global industry experts and professionals, including manufacturers, suppliers, retailers, designers, and government representatives. With the presence of international exhibitors, brands, sourcing agents, and buyers, the show facilitated cross-border partnerships and collaborations, fostering business development and cooperation within the industry and beyond.

In 6 pavilions and 40 stands, leather goods manufacturers, allied industries, and ancillary service providers showcased their top-quality products and services, from stylish leather fashion to cutting-edge designs.

BLLISS-2023 was the ideal platform for business matchmaking, fostering relationships between manufacturers, suppliers, and buyers. Many B2B meetings were conducted, leading to promising deals and partnerships in the leather products and footwear industry.

It also featured three breakout sessions conducted by global industry experts and attended by national and international attendance of visitors. The sessions discussed industry prospects, challenges, sustainability practices, market access, connecting Bangladesh with the global value chain and emerging trends. Experts and industry leaders shared their insights, providing attendees with valuable industry knowledge to stay competitive in the fast-evolving leather products and footwear market.