20 Bangladeshis among 48 persons nominated for Global Peace Award 2021

Twenty Bangladeshis among 48 candidates have been nominated for the Global Peace and Humanitarian Award 2021 in recognition of their contribution to the establishment of peace and humanity.

A list of the nominees out of 1675 candidates from 31 countries has been published today, according to a press release.

Bangladesh Digital Social Innovation Forum (BDSIF) and Digital Social Innovation Forum (DSIF) are going to organise the award on 21 September for the first time in Dubai.

A total of 18 brave and creative entrepreneurs and leaders will be presented the award in 6 categories on the International Day of Peace at Crown Plaza.

Nominees are, Ally Zlatar, Doctoral of Creative Arts, United Kingdom-UK, Farhan Wilayat Butt, Philanthropist, Social Activist, Interfaith Harmonizer, Pakistan, Shamim Ahmed Mridha, Founder of Eco-network, Bangladesh, Ayan Muminul Hoque, Founder of Save Sylhet, Bangladesh, Tanmay Pal Chowdhury, Teacher, Cultural Worker, Bangladesh, Amb Eleazar S. Barclay, Advocate, writer and Public speaker, LiberiaRuth Egbedi, CEO of YAF- Young Africa Foundation, NigeriaYouth Action for BangladeshMD Arifur Rahman Shafait, Founder of Dream Foundation, Bangladesh, Akida Bintee Islam Nooha, Head of marketing at Seize the Day, Bangladesh, Dr Md Rifat Al Mazid Bhuiyan, Executive Director, Center for Psychotraumatology and Research, Bangladesh, Mohammad Saifullah Mithu, Co-Founder and President at Give Bangladesh, Ahmad Naweed Mubariz, Project Manager at ACTED, Afghanistan, H M Marjan, Founder at Do For Bangladesh, Athambawa Mohammed Hizam, Journalist, Sri LankaMd. Tanvir Hasan, Founder at– Protyush, Bangladesh, Pooja Kaul, Founder at Organiko-Beautifying Life, India, Bernard Kofi Bonarparte, Founder the Bonabear Foundation Ghana, Dikeledi Moabelo, philanthropist, activist, motivational speaker, South Africa, Team Bertho, Bangladesh, Luscila Ysobelle, Yoga Teacher, Philippines, Jaya Devi Sreeniwasan, Chairperson of TDS Malaysia, Sameer Khan, Digital Peace Campaign Leader in Pakistan at UNESCO MGIEP, Krishtika Singh, Founder of INARI, FijiNicole, Wei-TungLing, Teen Civic Journalist, Taiwan, Taheatul Jannat, Founder at – Nondita Surokkha, Bangladesh, Liz, Ying Tung Wong, Partner for External Affairs and Marketing, Organization: Growth Playground, China, Babangida Kabir Ruma, Global Ambassador of the Commonwealth Youth Council, Nigeria, Salaado Qasim, Project Planner, Finland, Saifullah Khaled, Founder and President at Help The Future – HTF, Bangladesh, Azajul Islam Neloy, Founder ONE OF YOU, Bangladesh, ASM Sadman Sakib, Founder and Director at Engineers Hub, BangladeshAzubike Michael Nwachukwu, Director of GCPPC, NigeriaMd.Mahbubr Rahman Chowdhury, CEO at International Council of Wheelchair Cricket, BangladeshPrudhvi Golla, Student and Social Worker, IndiaSajia Afrin Sultana, Youth entrepreneur, Columnist, activist, Bangladesh, MD Ayman Mahmud, Founder Bangladesh Youth Mental Health Awareness Foundation, Pradeep Das Ggupta, Drectorst.Cavierscollege, India, Nilanjana Sanyal, Public Peace Prize, Laureate, 2018, IndiaAnoushka Sinha, Founder- Roshan Bharat, IndiaSarawanan Saranya, Student, Sri LankaHanson G. Blayon, Co-Founder at Campus-Liberia Inc, LiberiaBradley Downer, Environmental Health Assistant at Ministry of Health, GuyanaD. SHANKARAPPA, Founder and CEOPARIVARTHANA Rural Development Society – SHIRALAKOPPA, IndiaJovein Alcantara, Volunteer of Africa Asia Development Relief Foundation Philippines, Syeda Naznin Ahmed, Founder and President at Earthpedia Global, Bangladesh, Zisan Rehman, Founding President at Penny for Many, Bangladesh, Khandaker Abdullah Al Tahmid, Founder and President at Youthpreneur Network, Bangladesh

Ali Akbar, founding president of BDSIF and DSIF said the nominees are those whose exemplary efforts have significantly improved the lives of others and who have consistently contributed to a culture of peace and humanitarian service.

Only nominees can participate in the event by paying 50% of the cost, he added

The nominations are in the categories of Interfaith Leadership, Leadership in Strengthening Families, Outstanding Service Award, Governance Award, Innovative Scholarship for Peace and Global Peace Award.