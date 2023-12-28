47th AGM of Beximco Pharmaceuticals held

28 December, 2023, 10:10 pm
The 47th Annual General Meeting of Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd. was held virtually on Thursday (28 December). 

The meeting was presided over by Mr. O. K. Chowdhury, Director of the Company. Mr. Nazmul Hassan, Managing Director, Mr. Iqbal Ahmed, Director, Mr. A. B. Siddiqur Rahman, Director, Ms. Quamrun Naher Ahmed, Director, Ms. Reem H. Shamsuddoha, Director, Mr. Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed, Independent Director, Mr. Mohammad Ali Nawaz, Chief Financial Officer and Mr. Mohammad Asad Ullah, Executive Director and Company Secretary attended the meeting. 

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd. declared a 35% Cash dividend for the year ended 30th June, 2023 in its 47th Annual General Meeting. The Company achieved sales of Tk.39,266.66 million and earned a gross profit and net profit of Tk.17,313.37 million and Tk.4,524.47 million respectively for the year ended 30th June 2023. The Shareholders were highly satisfied with the Company's performance during the year and approved the Directors' Report, Audited Financial Statements for the year ended on 30th June, 2023, 35% cash dividend, appointment of Directors and appointment of Auditors for the 2023-24.

