45th Science and Technology Week ends

13 June, 2024, 12:05 am
Photo: Courtesy
The 45th National Science and Technology Week concluded today (12 June) through various colourful events and competitions.

The two-day-long programme that kicked off yesterday was organised by the National Museum of Science and Technology (NMST).

Science olympiad, quiz competition, science drama and exhibition of various scientific innovative projects were held during the event.

More than 700 contestants from 64 districts of Bangladesh participated in the central competition for the last two days.

Students, young scientists, inventors, teachers and parents attended the event at the National Science and Technology Complex.

Science and Technology Minister Architect Yeafesh Osman was present as the chief guest at the closing and prize distribution ceremony today.

Besides, Science and Technology Secretary Md Ali Hossain and former vice-chancellor of BUET Md Nazrul Islam were present as special guests.

Additional Science and Technology Secretary Md Abdur Razzak, who is also the director general (additional charge) of the NMST, presided over the event.

A total of 46 winning contestants were awarded crests, certificates, prize bonds and cash incentives at the event.

 

