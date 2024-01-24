45th Science and Technology Fair being held across country

24 January, 2024
24 January, 2024, 04:40 pm
The 45th Science and Technology Fair is currently underway throughout Bangladesh at the upazila level, sponsored and funded by the National Science and Technology Museum.

The programme encompasses an array of activities, including the exhibition of innovative scientific models created by young scientists, science quiz competitions, science olympiad, and science-based seminars.

Commencing on 11 December 2023, the science fair has been unfolding in 493 upazilas across the country.

As of now, it has successfully concluded in 60 upazilas, drawing the active participation of thousands of young students, budding scientists, and the general public.

To support this nationwide initiative, the National Science and Technology Museum has allocated a total of Tk3.5 million to 493 upazilas.

Noteworthy additions to the fair include telescopes for space observation and 4D movie buses, along with museum buses for mobile science exhibitions.

These resources are dispatched from the Science Museum to various upazilas, enriching the science fair experience for participants and visitors alike.

