44th meeting of Shari`ah Supervisory Committee of Standard Bank held

The 44th meeting of the Shari`ah Supervisory Committee of Standard Bank PLC was held on 29 April at the bank's head office in Dhaka.

In presence of Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed, chairman of the bank & observer of the committee and Kazi Khurram Ahmed, director of the bank & observer of the committee; Dr Muhammad Saifullah, chairman of Shari`ah Supervisory Committee presided over the meeting, reads a press release.

The meeting was attended by Fariduddin Ahmed, member; Dr Mohammad Monzur-E-Elahi, member; Muhammad Mansur Al Haq, member and Mohammad Mohon Miah, managing director & CEO (CC) of the bank.

Md Siddiqur Rahman, deputy managing director & COO and Md Ali Reza FCMA, CIPA, acting company secretary were also present at the meeting.

