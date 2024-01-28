42nd Annual General Meeting of the Shippers' Council of Bangladesh (SCB) held

The 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Shippers' Council of Bangladesh (SCB) was held in the Fortune Square Convention Hall at the capital's Dhanmondi, on Saturday, 27 January 2024 from 12 pm to 5 pm.

It was presided over by Md. Rezaul Karim, chairman, SCB.

In the meeting, one minute of silence was observed to pay respect to former chairmen and members of SCB, business leaders and prominent citizens who passed away during the year, reads a press release.

The AGM reviewed, among other matters, the country's trade, transport, shipping and port-related problems and infrastructure development in the present situation. It reviewed the performances of the Council during the last year, including measures taken to enhance its services to the shippers i.e. exporters and importers. The meeting also discussed its interaction with the Asian Shippers' Alliance (ASA) and Global Shippers' Alliance (GSA) along with the development of their various activities.

The meeting confirmed the minutes of the last AGM, passed the Annual Report of the Board of Directors for 2023, approved the Audited Balance Sheet and Statement of Accounts for the year 2022-2023 and appointed Auditors for the year 2023-2024 and fixed their remuneration.

The Chairman, of the Election Board of the Council Dr R. M. Debnath, formally announced the names of new Office Bearers & Directors for the term 2024 & 2025 as follows:- (1) Chairman, Md. Rezaul Karim, Proprietor, S.N. Jute International (2) Senior Vice Chairman, Md. Ariful Ahsan, Chairman, Silk Container Lines Ltd. (3) Vice Chairman, Ganesh Chandra Saha, Managing Partner, International Jute Traders and Directors : (1) A. K. M. Aminul Mannan (Khokon), Proprietor, East West Jute Trading Co. (2) Arzu Rahman Bhuiyan, Proprietor, Arzu Jute Traders (3) Syed Md. Bakhtiar, Chairman, Active Logistics (4) Md. Nurussafa Babu, Deputy Managing Director, Electro Mart Ltd. (5) Ziaul Islam, Partner, M.S. Fashions (6) Ataur Rahman Khan, Proprietor, A.R. Khan & Co. (7) K. M. Arifuzzaman, Proprietor, King Ocean Shipping Lines. & Lokapriya Barua, Manager, M.M. Ispahani Limited.

The chairman conveyed his sincere thanks to the Board of Directors and also the secretariat of SCB who worked hard for the period for the smooth flow of international trade and for representing this Council in all related national and International forums. He also urged all to extend their sincere cooperation and support to the Shippers' Council of Bangladesh.

Hon'ble Guests Dipankar Talukdar, MP; Mozaffar Hossain Paltu, Chairman, Union Insurance Company Ltd.; & Waliul Islam, former Secretary along with other distinguished guests and members joined in the lunch after the meeting.