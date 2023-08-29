40 customers can win World Cup Cricket match-tickets recharging mobile numbers through bKash

29 August, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2023, 09:51 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A total of 40 customers will get a chance to watch ICC World Cup 2023 matches straight from the field by recharging highest mobile numbers through bKash. 

Ahead of the ODI world cup to be hosted by India next October, customers with the highest number of Tk 50 or Tk 100 mobile recharges through bKash will win tickets to Bangladesh vs Pakistan match, Semi-final and Final. Apart from the match tickets, the winners will also get air tickets as well as hotel accommodation for two nights, said a press release.

bKash has launched a five-week campaign titled "Win World Cup ticket with bKash" where a total of 40, eight each week, can win match-tickets of the world cup. Of these 40 winners, 30 will get tickets for Bangladesh vs Pakistan match, five each can win tickets for the Semi-final and Final. Alongside the match tickets, the winners will also be provided with air tickets and hotel accommodation. The campaign will continue till September 23, 2023 and a customer can only win once during the campaign.

Customers with the highest number of Tk 50 mobile recharges will be considered for Bangladesh vs Pakistan match tickets. Meanwhile, customers with the highest number of Tk 100 mobile recharges will be considered for Semi-final and Final match tickets. The daily limit for mobile recharges through bKash is 50 while the monthly limit is 1,500.

Winners of each week will only be contacted directly through bKash's official channel (bKash Helpline 16247). If the highest number of recharges is the same for multiple customers, the fastest recharger will be considered. Customers can recharge phone numbers through bKash app or dialling *247#.

In the last 12 years, bKash, the largest mobile financial services (MFS) provider in the country, has become an inseparable part of every family. bKash has taken the campaign initiative so that the cricket fans of the country can have the opportunity to support the tigers directly at the field. The details of the campaign can be found in social media pages of bKash as well as at its website – https://www.bkash.com/en/page/bkash-wc2023

