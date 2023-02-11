40 Bangladeshi brands get Superbrands award

Forty brands of the country have won UK-based Superbrands award for 2023-24 under 40 categories.

The Superbrands council selected the brands considering five measures.

The awards were handed over to the respective people at a ceremony in Dhaka on Saturday (11 February).

The award winners are: Salt - ACI Pure Salt, Rod - Abul Khayer Steel (AKS), Ceramics Tiles - Akij Ceramics, Baby Product Diaper - Bashundhara Diapant, LPG - Bashundhara LP Gas Limited, Paper - Bashundhara Paper, Tissue Paper - Bashundhara Tissue, Cable - BRB Cable Industries, Television Channel - Channel i, Flat Steel - Cow Brand Colour Coated Steel, e-Commerce - Daraz Bangladesh, RMG (Large) - DBL Group, Paints - Elite Paint, Power Generation - Energypac, RMG (Knitwear) - Epyllion Group, Suger - Fresh Refined Sugar, NGO - Friendship, Water Pump - Gazi Pumps and Motors, Air Conditioner - Gree Air Conditioner, Insurance Company - Green Delta Insurance, Furniture - Hatil Furniture, Banking Institution - HSBC Bangladesh, Ice Cream - Igloo Ice Cream, Pharmaceutical - Incepta Pharmaceuticals, Stationery - Matador Group, Group of Companies - Meghna Group of Industries, Life Insurance - Metlife, Table Wear - Monno Ceramic, Edible Oil - Rupchanda, Mobile Phone - Samsung Mobile, Television - Samsung Television, Cement - Shah Cement, Real Estate - Shanta Holdings Limited, Superstore - Shwapno, Washing Machine - Singer Washing Machines, Condoms - SMC Condoms, Particle Board - Super Board, Mineral Drinking Water - Super Fresh Drinking Water, Newspaper - The Daily Star, Electronic and Home Appliance - Walton.

Established in 1994, Superbrands Limited currently operates in 90 countries around the globe.