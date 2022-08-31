4 students bag Honda Y-E-S Award 2021

Honda Foundation from Japan honoured four students with Honda Young Engineer and Scientists' (Y-E-S) Award 2021 in Bangladesh on Wednesday.

The award is prestigious for young university students who are studying in engineering and science fields in Buet, Cuet, Kuet and Ruet, said a press release.

Three students of Buet, Md Jahin Alam, Shams Nafisa Ali, Madeha Sattar Khan and Md Ahsanul Haque Hasib of KUET were awarded.

The ceremony was graced by Shigeru Matsuzaki, Managing Director and CEO, Bangladesh Honda Private Limited, Prof Dr Ainun Nishat, Former Vice-Chancellor, BRAC University, Prof Tateo Arimoto, Executive Director, Honda Foundation, Yuho Hayakawa, Chief Representative, Bangladesh Office of JICA, Shah Muhammad Ashequr Rahman, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) of Bangladesh Honda Private Limited and representative of respective universities.

The objective of this award is to "foster future leaders of science and technology fields to spearhead the growth of Asian countries in the future".

The programme annually selects up to four undergraduate students from its designated universities (Buet, Cuet, Kuet, Ruet) in Bangladesh to award $3,000 to each. Furthermore, the awardees can receive an additional grant of up to $10,000 under Honda Y-E-S Award Plus programme, if they continue their study and training within 4 years after the receipt of the Honda Y-E-S Award either via masters, doctoral or study abroad programs in Japanese universities at Japan, or via internship programs in Japanese research organisations or private companies in Japan as approved by the Honda Foundation.