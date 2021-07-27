With 4 new centers in industrial belt, bKash strengthens customer service with 279 points

bKash strengthens its customer care network with the launch of four new customer care centres in the industrial areas of Gazipur, Savar of Dhaka and Kalurghat of Chattogram.

With these four, bKash is now providing service to its customers from 279 customer care centres, and through hotline number 16247, live chat, support mail, Facebook and other channels, said a bKash press release on Tuesday.

Newly opened customer care centres at Bagher Bazar and Kashimpur of Gazipur, Hemayetpur of Savar and Kalurghat of Chattogram will make bKash services easier for the customers of these worker-intensive areas.

Especially, the workers who get salaries through bKash will be benefited greatly, the release added.