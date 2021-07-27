With 4 new centers in industrial belt, bKash strengthens customer service with 279 points

Corporates

TBS Report
27 July, 2021, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2021, 06:04 pm

Related News

With 4 new centers in industrial belt, bKash strengthens customer service with 279 points

With these four, bKash is now providing service to its customers from 279 customer care centres

TBS Report
27 July, 2021, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2021, 06:04 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

bKash strengthens its customer care network with the launch of four new customer care centres in the industrial areas of Gazipur, Savar of Dhaka and Kalurghat of Chattogram.

With these four, bKash is now providing service to its customers from 279 customer care centres, and through hotline number 16247, live chat, support mail, Facebook and other channels, said a bKash press release on Tuesday.

Newly opened customer care centres at Bagher Bazar and Kashimpur of Gazipur, Hemayetpur of Savar and Kalurghat of Chattogram will make bKash services easier for the customers of these worker-intensive areas.

Especially, the workers who get salaries through bKash will be benefited greatly, the release added.

Bkash

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Slow credit growth hinders economy recovery

TBS Today: Slow credit growth hinders economy recovery

1d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: How effective is the recent lockdown implementation?

TBS Current Affairs: How effective is the recent lockdown implementation?

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Home textile buyers are heading to Bangladesh

TBS Today: Home textile buyers are heading to Bangladesh

2d | Videos
TBS Stories: How 7 students made the animation film Chilekothar Shepai

TBS Stories: How 7 students made the animation film Chilekothar Shepai

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

2
CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass
Economy

CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass

3
Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses
Bangladesh

Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cooking oil can be used as tool to reduce child marriage in Bangladesh, US study finds

5
Police exempt Bashundhara MD from Munia suicide case
Crime

Police exempt Bashundhara MD from Munia suicide case

6
Story of how Bangladesh RMG evolved from mere stitching to designing
RMG

Story of how Bangladesh RMG evolved from mere stitching to designing