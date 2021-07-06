3rd webinar of a2i's “Bangladesh Financial Inclusion Forum 1.0” innitiative to be held on Wednesday

TBS Report
06 July, 2021, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2021, 09:47 pm

Aspire to Innovate (a2i) is hosting a series of webinars under its "Bangladesh Financial Inclusion Forum 1.0" initiative to provide insights about the challenges and opportunities in tracking and monitoring the progress of Financial Inclusion in Bangladesh.

The 3rd webinar of the series titled "Financial Inclusion In Bangladesh: Tracking and Monitoring the progress to support Policymakers" will take place from 7:30 pm to 8:40 pm on Wednesday, said a press release on Tuesday.

The co-partners of the webinar series are Milvik Bangladesh Limited, Light Castle Partners, Microsave Consulting (MSC), Access Health International, Innovations for Poverty Action (IPA), and Social Innovation Lab (BRAC). The Business Standard is serving as the media partner of the webinar series.

Programme Manager at a2i Md Tohurul Hasan, DFS Consultant at MSC Anik Muntasir Chowdhury and Consultant at Development Research Group of World Bank Saniya Ansar will be speaking at the third webinar session of the series moderated by Anil Kumar Gupta, Partner, MSC.

The panellists for this session are Executive Director at CPD Dr Fahmida Khatun, General Manager, Financial Inclusion Department, Bangladesh Bank Md. Ruhul Amin and Focal Point, SDG Cell, Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics Md. Alamgir Hossen.

 

a2i Programme / Bangladesh Financial Inclusion Forum 1.0

