3rd mentoring session of the Bangladesh Stockholm Junior Water Prize (SJWPBD) 2024 held

The 3rd mentoring session of the Bangladesh Stockholm Junior Water Prize (SJWPBD) 2024 took place on 22 March 2024, in the prestigious Bishwo Shahitto Kendro.

The Bangladesh Stockholm Junior Water Prize stands as a prestigious competition, urging young minds to delve into the realms of innovation and contribute to sustainable water management. Aligned with an international initiative, it seeks to heighten awareness about water-related challenges and inspire the younger generation to actively participate in finding impactful solutions.

This mentoring session emerged as a pivotal catalyst, shaping the journey of participants by offering profound insights, encouragement, and a platform to connect with experts in the field. Beyond its educational significance, the event promised a spirit of camaraderie and celebration, reads a press release.

The mentoring session was a one-on-one session that aimed to focus on individual teams and their projects to guide the participants thoroughly.

Three professional mentors facilitated the session. Samia Anwar Rafa- Associate Officer Technical, WaterAid Bangladesh; Co-founder and Project Coordinator, WaterWomen, Afia Zahin Nita Hossain- Research Associate, ITN-BUET, and newly appointed mentor- Mubasshir Tahmid- Managing Director, Tetra. Participants were divided among mentors.

46 teams from different schools and colleges submitted project papers for the competition and they were guided by respective mentors through online and offline sessions. Participants who submitted their projects had a chance to talk about their projects and findings with mentors. The 3rd mentoring session aimed to discuss and modify participants' projects with the help of valuable insight from mentors.

The session concluded with gratitude from the organisers and mentors, who thanked the participants for their enthusiastic participation. The 3rd mentoring session of SJWPBD 2024 was more than simply an educational event; it was also a platform for inspiration, mentorship, and the sharing of unforgettable experiences, establishing a sense of community among all participants. The event was intricately coordinated by the national organiser, the House of Volunteers (HOV), officially designated by the Stockholm International Water Institute (SIWI). This collaborative undertaking engaged esteemed partners, including co-organiser WaterAid Bangladesh, strategic allies Unicef, and ITN-BUET, with crucial technical support rendered by the esteemed technical partner ESTex and media support by The Business Standard.

