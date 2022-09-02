3rd meeting of Agrani Bank’s Senior Management Team held

The 3rd meeting of the newly-formed Senior Management Team (SMT) of Agrani Bank Ltd was held on Wednesday (31 August).

Managing Director and CEO of Agrani Bank Md Murshedul Kabir was present in the chair, reads a press release.

Deputy Managing Director Md Habibur Rahman Gazi, Md Anwarul Islam and Md Monirul Islam were also present.

The executives present in the meeting welcomed the newly-joined managing director and CEO Murshedul Kabir.

Kabir reviewed the overall effectiveness of the internal control system of the bank and provided necessary directions.