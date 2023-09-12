3rd death anniversary of Dr Md Ibrahim Khalil

Chief Geologist of Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission Dr Md Ibrahim Khalil passed away on 13 September 2020 after being affected by Covid.

He was only 48 years old. He left behind his two daughters and one son. His only elder brother Mohammad Ismail Amin, director of Gungchil Ltd. sought prayers for the departed soul of his brother.

Dr Md Ibrahim Khalil gained a commendable result from Dhaka University under Geology Department.

Later on, he completed a higher degree from Hokkaido University and PhD from Jahangirnagar University respectively.