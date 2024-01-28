3rd Crown cement cup golf tournament held at army golf club

A four-day long "3rd Crown Cement Cup Golf Tournament 2024" was successfully held at Army Golf Club in Dhaka from 24-27 January.

Some 834 golfers participated in this tournament from all clubs of the country including army personnel, govt. officials, civilians and foreigners, reads a press release.

General S M Shafiuddin Ahmed, SBP (BAR), OSP, ndu, psc, PhD Chief of Army Staff, Bangladesh Army & Chief Patron, Army Golf Club, attended the Prize Distribution Ceremony as chief guest on 27th January 2024 along with Major General Khan Firoz Ahmed, osp, ndc, afwc, psc President, Army Golf Club, as special guest.

Chairman of Crown Cement PLC Mohammed Jahangir Alam, Vice Chairman Md Alamgir Kabir, Managing Director Mollah Mohammad Majnu and Director Md Almas Shimul attended the Prize Distribution Ceremony of the tournament.

Crown Cement, the leading exporter of cement from Bangladesh for 20 years, has been organizing various sports and cultural events for a long time to uphold the country's heritage.