3rd annual sports competition held at BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology

Corporates

Press Release
08 January, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2023, 03:37 pm

Related News

3rd annual sports competition held at BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology

Press Release
08 January, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2023, 03:37 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The third annual sports competition of BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology was held recently. 

President of BGMEA and founding member of the Board of Trustees of BUFT Faruque Hassan was present as the chief guest at the opening ceremony of the competition on 5 January, reads a press release. 

DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam, also a member of the Board of Trustees of BUFT, was present as the chief guest at the closing event of the competition.

At the closing session, Mayor Atiqul Islam said that the importance of sports in building a drug-free society is immense. 

Sports play a huge role in developing a healthy brain. He urged the students to participate in co-learning rather than confining themselves to textbooks only, he added.

In the closing ceremony, the chief guest distributed the prizes among the winners. 

Chairman of the university's Board of Trustees MP Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin, SM Mannan Kochi, Khandaker Rafiqul Islam, Mashiul Azam Sajal, Mohammad Nasir, Zakir Hossain, BUFT VC, treasurer, registrar, department deans, teachers, senior officers and staffers among others were also present at the programme.

BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology (BUFT) / sports

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Wardrobe: Noir (male) &amp; Ecstasy (female) Model: Tanzim &amp; Jaima Styling &amp; Choreography: Tawhidur Rashid Photography: Eivan Sardar Makeup: Hossain

Amp up your style with fashionable winter wear

6h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

If you sell 3,000 books in India, it is considered a bestseller: Paro Anand

5h | Panorama
As digital technology becomes more pervasive, a sense of touch and humanity will be more sought after and this may mark a new age of master craftsmanship. Photo: Bloomberg

AI is cool but can it tailor a $50,000 suit?

5h | Panorama
Graphic: TBS

Dorik: Build a website in 30 minutes

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Fighting on despite Putin’s Christmas truce

Fighting on despite Putin’s Christmas truce

18h | TBS World
5 initial steps of career planning

5 initial steps of career planning

18h | TBS Career
Neymar made headlines again after being with a Brazilian Model

Neymar made headlines again after being with a Brazilian Model

23h | TBS SPORTS
$7b more Korean soft loan for metro, highways expected

$7b more Korean soft loan for metro, highways expected

1d | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

2
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget
Banking

Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget

5
Why is NID correction so painfully slow?
Bangladesh

Why is NID correction so painfully slow?

6
BFIU suspends bank accounts of 15 individuals
Banking

BFIU suspends bank accounts of 15 individuals