3rd annual sports competition held at BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology

The third annual sports competition of BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology was held recently.

President of BGMEA and founding member of the Board of Trustees of BUFT Faruque Hassan was present as the chief guest at the opening ceremony of the competition on 5 January, reads a press release.

DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam, also a member of the Board of Trustees of BUFT, was present as the chief guest at the closing event of the competition.

At the closing session, Mayor Atiqul Islam said that the importance of sports in building a drug-free society is immense.

Sports play a huge role in developing a healthy brain. He urged the students to participate in co-learning rather than confining themselves to textbooks only, he added.

In the closing ceremony, the chief guest distributed the prizes among the winners.

Chairman of the university's Board of Trustees MP Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin, SM Mannan Kochi, Khandaker Rafiqul Islam, Mashiul Azam Sajal, Mohammad Nasir, Zakir Hossain, BUFT VC, treasurer, registrar, department deans, teachers, senior officers and staffers among others were also present at the programme.