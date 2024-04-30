39th death anniversary of Pioneer Industrialist Seraj Uddin Ahmed tomorrow

30 April, 2024, 03:25 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The 39th death anniversary of Seraj Uddin Ahmed, founder chairman of Elite Paint Group of Companies is tomorrow (1 May).

He was also the founder director of Arab Bangladesh Bank Ltd, former President of Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industries and Former Chairman of Tea Traders Association of Bangladesh (TTAB).

A milad mahfil followed by  Ziafat will be held at Golf Garden, Army Golf Club, Dhaka. Similar programme will be also held at Chattogram.

