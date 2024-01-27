The 39th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of HR Textile Mills Limited held

Corporates

Press Release
27 January, 2024, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2024, 04:03 pm

Related News

The 39th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of HR Textile Mills Limited held

Press Release
27 January, 2024, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2024, 04:03 pm
Photograph of the 39th AGM was held on 23 January 2024 of HR Textile Mills Ltd. Photo: Courtesy
Photograph of the 39th AGM was held on 23 January 2024 of HR Textile Mills Ltd. Photo: Courtesy

The 39th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of HR Textile Mills Limited held on 23 January 2024 at 11:00 am through Digital Platform. 

The meeting was presided over by Professor Dr Muhammad Abdul Moyeen, chairman of the board of directors of the company, while Mohammad Abdul Moyeed, managing director; Professor Mohammad Abdul Momen, director; Independent Directors Mohammad Kabiruzzaman; Chief Financial Officer Md Abu Amar Naheel and Company Secretary Md. Wali Ullah were present. 

The company declared 5% cash dividend for only general shareholder other sponsors/directors for the year ended 30 June 2023, which has been approved in the 39th AGM.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

 

 

HR Textile Mills

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Kana Verheul, centre, with her niece, right, and her long-lost sister Taslima, left. Photo: Noor Alam/The Guardian

How a stolen child found her way back home after decades of searching

7h | Bangladesh
Donald Trump has solidified his hold on his party’s electorate after his New Hampshire primary win against Nikki Haley. Photo: Reuters

What's in store for Trump's second coming?

4h | Panorama
Ahsan Senan.

New technology will not leave you unemployed

7h | Panorama
This house in Lalbagh was demolished to make way for a six-storey apartment building. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Fading splendours: Tales of heritage homes in Old Dhaka

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

I am a born writer and painter: Anisul Hoque

I am a born writer and painter: Anisul Hoque

Now | Videos
Colorful flowers in the Social Science Faculty of Chittagong University

Colorful flowers in the Social Science Faculty of Chittagong University

2h | Videos
Fully automate customs – use big data techs: Finance Minister

Fully automate customs – use big data techs: Finance Minister

3h | Videos
'Red Sea turmoil casts a cloud over Bangladesh's $40b trade'

'Red Sea turmoil casts a cloud over Bangladesh's $40b trade'

4h | Videos