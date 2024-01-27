Photograph of the 39th AGM was held on 23 January 2024 of HR Textile Mills Ltd. Photo: Courtesy

The 39th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of HR Textile Mills Limited held on 23 January 2024 at 11:00 am through Digital Platform.

The meeting was presided over by Professor Dr Muhammad Abdul Moyeen, chairman of the board of directors of the company, while Mohammad Abdul Moyeed, managing director; Professor Mohammad Abdul Momen, director; Independent Directors Mohammad Kabiruzzaman; Chief Financial Officer Md Abu Amar Naheel and Company Secretary Md. Wali Ullah were present.

The company declared 5% cash dividend for only general shareholder other sponsors/directors for the year ended 30 June 2023, which has been approved in the 39th AGM.