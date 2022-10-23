37th IAF World Fashion Convention Dhaka on 14 Nov

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The 37th IAF World Fashion Convention in Dhaka is a month away, slated to take place on 14 November.

The conference part of the convention will take place at the Radisson Blu Water Garden, the conference hotel in Dhaka.  

The conference programme will focus on solutions to a set of imminent challenges for Bangladesh's industry, including supply chain collaboration and purchasing practices, climate action, education and digitalisation and raw material recycling and availability, reads a press release.

IAF partners, members and projects such as the Apparel Impact Institute (Aii), the STTI, EURATEX, London College of Fashion along with brands and retailers are among the speakers at the conference.

As happens every year, the IAF Convention will offer ample opportunity to network during the gala dinner on 14 November evening.

IAF Conventions always highlight the importance of supply chain collaboration as the only path to a stronger and more sustainable industry.

Bangladesh, having grown to be the second largest exporter of garments, is the perfect location to show what the active involvement of manufacturers in the development of industry solutions really means in practice.

Every panel at the conference therefore features brands and retailers, manufacturers and experts.

The panel on purchasing practices and supply chain resilience and collaboration will feature industry expert John Thorbeck; Miran Ali, BGMEA vice-president, STTI spokesperson and managing director of the Bitopi Group.

A speaker from a major retail chain will be announced soon, the release adds.

The panel on climate action will feature Tamara Wulf of the Apparel Impact Institute (Aii), Christopher Veit, CEO of Veit GmbH, expert Dr Sivas Pariti and Suhjaat Ali, senior managing director at Target Sourcing Services.

A speaker on this from a garment manufacturing company will be announced soon, along with numerous other excellent speakers.

Visit www.iafconventiondhaka.com for more information and for purchasing tickets.

IAF World Fashion Convention

