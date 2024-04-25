35th NDDC Nationals held at Notre Dame College

The 35th NDDC Nationals, presented by Multifabs, powered by Recharge & MIE Pathways, was held at Notre Dame College on April 20th. 32 teams in the Bengali and English segments, respectively, participated in the tournament.

The winner of the English segment (open) was BNMDC 1 from Birshreshtha Noor Mohammad Public College. And the runner-up was VDC Black from Viqarunnisa Noon School and College. The finalists were NDDC 01 from Notre Dame College and VH-1 from Vertical Horizon. Tasnin Binta Arif (BNMDC 1) and Kazi Zuairia (VDC Black) were announced Debater of the Final and Debater of the tournament, respectively. In the Novice segment, however, PDC 1 from became the champions and ACC 1 from Adamjee Cantonment College became the runners-up. The finalists were MUBC 1 from Monipur High School and College and BMSC Blue from BIAM Model School and College. Nanjibah Ulfhat and Krishna Mandal were announced as the Novice Debater of the Final and Novice Debater of the Tournament, respectively.

In the Bengali segment, ACCDC 101 from Adamjee Cantonment College became the open champions, while DSDC Raven from BAF Shaheen College became the runners up. The open finalists included NDDC Gold and RDS Ekush. Ishmamul Hossain of DSDC Raven was acclaimed as the Open Debater of the Final, while Affan Ibn Anwar from MCPDC Crack Platoon earned the prestigious title of Open Debater of the Tournament. Switching to the novice segment, RCPD Alpha emerged as the school champion, with MGBSCDC Aurindam securing the runner-up position. The school finalists included IDC 1 and Rajuk Gorjon, showcasing the depth of talent in the academic arena. Daniel Musabbir of RCPD Alpha was recognized as the School Debater of the Final, while Ahnad Aariz Enan from Rajuk Gorjon claimed the title of School Debater of the Tournament.

The 35th NDDC Nationals came to an end with an appeal to use discussion and debate to discover the facts as they are.