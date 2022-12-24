35th AGM of Kohinoor Chemical held

Corporates

TBS Report
24 December, 2022, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 24 December, 2022, 01:06 pm

Related News

35th AGM of Kohinoor Chemical held

TBS Report
24 December, 2022, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 24 December, 2022, 01:06 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Kohinoor Chemical Company (BD) Limited held the 35th Annual General Meeting (AGM) virtually from its head office on Thursday (22 December).

Mohammad Obaidul Karim, chairman of the company, presided over the meeting, reads a press release.

Managing Director Md Rezaul Karim, Director Md Ebadul Karim, Company Secretary Md Shamim Kabir; FCMA, CFO Abu Bakar Siddique; FCMA and Independent Directors Lt Col Kamal Ahmed, PSC (Retd) and Prof D Anwar Hossain attended the meeting among others.

The meeting approved the annual audited financial statements for the financial year 2021-2022.

The declaration of a 20% cash dividend and 20% stock dividend for the financial year ended on 30 June was also approved in the AGM.
 

AGM / Kohinoor Chemical

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Green Magpies: 'Their greed is brief; their joy is long'

Green Magpies: 'Their greed is brief; their joy is long'

4h | Panorama
Green hydrogen: The answer to the world's energy woes?

Green hydrogen: The answer to the world's energy woes?

5h | Panorama
The modern happiness cult has pernicious side effects like ‘Happycracy or ‘Toxic Positivity’. Photo: Bloomberg

Don't worry about being happy

1d | Thoughts
Serow calf rescued at Alikadam in Bandarban in 2020. It died shortly afterwards. Photo: Collected

Between myth and reality: Finding serows, the 'mythic' goats of eastern Bangladesh 

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

It is time for income investing

It is time for income investing

4h | TBS Markets
Stars who will shudder Future Football

Stars who will shudder Future Football

21h | TBS SPORTS
Body becomes antibiotics resistant due to Street food

Body becomes antibiotics resistant due to Street food

19h | TBS Stories
Forbes list of top 5 best recruiting companies

Forbes list of top 5 best recruiting companies

1d | TBS Career

Most Read

1
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

2
Illustration: TBS
NBR

Tk500 tax per dog: Dhaka South begins new half-baked tax rules

3
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

4
Photo: TBS
FIFA World Cup 2022

Qatar World Cup's best XI

5
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain

6
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Mandatory savings scheme with special benefits for remitters on cards