35th AGM of Kohinoor Chemical held

Kohinoor Chemical Company (BD) Limited held the 35th Annual General Meeting (AGM) virtually from its head office on Thursday (22 December).

Mohammad Obaidul Karim, chairman of the company, presided over the meeting, reads a press release.

Managing Director Md Rezaul Karim, Director Md Ebadul Karim, Company Secretary Md Shamim Kabir; FCMA, CFO Abu Bakar Siddique; FCMA and Independent Directors Lt Col Kamal Ahmed, PSC (Retd) and Prof D Anwar Hossain attended the meeting among others.

The meeting approved the annual audited financial statements for the financial year 2021-2022.

The declaration of a 20% cash dividend and 20% stock dividend for the financial year ended on 30 June was also approved in the AGM.

