34 lakh students receiving PM's Education Assistance Trust stipends through bKash

TBS Report
12 June, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 12 June, 2023, 12:00 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

33 lakh underprivileged and meritorious students in the secondary and higher secondary level, and 1 lakh 17 thousand students of graduate (pass) level are receiving Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Education Assistance Trust (PMEAT) stipends, and tuition fees through bKash.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the stipend disbursement program at the PMO office in the city on Sunday (11 June), reads a press release.

"There are no middlemen in the process of stipends distribution now. We are disbursing stipends and tuition fees directly to the beneficiaries through G2P system. Even, we are using digital disbursement in every sector including social safety net," the prime minister.

Students can cash out the stipend received in their account at any agent point across the country without additional cost.

Dr Dipu Moni, minister of Education; Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, deputy minister of Education and other senior officials of the Prime Minister's Office and the education ministry were present at the event.

Firms will need to plan for a sufficiently broad set of outcomes and solidify risk-management approaches. Photo: Bloomberg

During and after the Covid-19 pandemic, the rate of school dropouts and child labourers rose proportionately in Bangladesh and many of these children never returned to school. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected

Photo: Courtesy

