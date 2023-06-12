34 lakh students receiving PM's Education Assistance Trust stipends through bKash

Photo: Courtesy

33 lakh underprivileged and meritorious students in the secondary and higher secondary level, and 1 lakh 17 thousand students of graduate (pass) level are receiving Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Education Assistance Trust (PMEAT) stipends, and tuition fees through bKash.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the stipend disbursement program at the PMO office in the city on Sunday (11 June), reads a press release.

"There are no middlemen in the process of stipends distribution now. We are disbursing stipends and tuition fees directly to the beneficiaries through G2P system. Even, we are using digital disbursement in every sector including social safety net," the prime minister.

Students can cash out the stipend received in their account at any agent point across the country without additional cost.

Dr Dipu Moni, minister of Education; Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, deputy minister of Education and other senior officials of the Prime Minister's Office and the education ministry were present at the event.