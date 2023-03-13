34 female entrepreneurs graduate from Brac Bank's Entrepreneur Grooming Programme 

13 March, 2023, 08:25 pm
13 March, 2023 

13 March, 2023, 08:25 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Brac Bank and Brac University held the graduation ceremony for the third batch of their women entrepreneur accelerator programme, 'Uddokta 101' on 12 March.

The 13-week intensive training programme was designed to groom promising women entrepreneurs and was exclusively available through the bank's women's banking segment, TARA, said a press release.

The programme aimed to equip women business owners, with at least one year of experience, with managerial and entrepreneurial skills to sustain and expand their businesses. The initiative was a collaboration between Brac Bank and the Brac Business School, which acted as the knowledge and training partner.

At the ceremony held at the university campus, 34 women entrepreneurs were awarded certificates of completion. Additionally, 18 participants were given crests for their involvement in the Business Proposal Competition, with three receiving the 'Winner' crest for their excellent case presentation.

The grooming sessions included a comprehensive study of business plans, record-keeping, accounting, taxation, compliance, HR management, operations and supply chain management, e-business, and export-import management. Expert faculty members from the Brac Business School and senior bankers from Brac Bank supervised these sessions.

The entrepreneurs received financial support for registration from the bank's CSR fund. Brac University provided resource persons, modules, research, and logistics. At the end of the programme, the entrepreneurs were given a platform to showcase their products at a two-day fair held at the university, which helped them create awareness and market their products and services, reads the release.

Present at the graduation ceremony were Syed Abdul Momen, deputy managing director and head of SME Banking at Brac Bank, and Professor Sang H Lee, dean of the Brac Business School at Brac University. Mehruba Reza, head of the Women Banking Segment TARA & Agami Student Banking Services, and Khadija Mariam, head of the Women Entrepreneur Cell at the SME Banking Division of Brac Bank, were also present.

