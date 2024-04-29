32nd AGM of EBL declared 25% dividend for 2023

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Eastern Bank PLC. (EBL) has declared a 25% dividend (12.50% cash and 12.50% stock) for the year ended December 31, 2023, following approval by the shareholders at the 32nd Annual General Meeting held today.

The AGM, presided over by Md. Showkat Ali Chowdhury, chairman of the board of directors of the company, was attended by Directors: Mir Nasir Hossain, Salina Ali, Anis Ahmed, Mufakkharul Islam Khasru, Gazi Md. Shakhawat Hossain, K. J. S. Banu, Zara Namreen, Dr. Toufic Ahmad Choudhury, Ruslan Nasir, Barrister K. M. Tanjib-ul Alam, and Khondkar Atique-e-Rabbani FCA.

Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director, and Md. Abdullah Al Mamun FCS, Company Secretary, along with other senior officials of the bank and a large number of shareholders, joined the meeting on digital platform. The shareholders approved all the agenda placed at the AGM.

Shareholders appreciated the board and the management for the overall financial performance of the bank despite many challenges including the global economic slowdown and the Russia-Ukraine conflict. They also expressed their satisfaction over the declaring of a healthy dividend for the year 2023.

