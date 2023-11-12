31st Death Anniversary of Anwara Begum to take place tomorrow 13 November 2023. She's the former managing director of KDH Laboratories Limited and the former president of Abahani Club and the former president of Bangladesh Aushud Shilpa Samity.

On the occasion, a Qurankhwani and a milad mahfil will be held at her eldest daughter former lawmaker Mrs Sultana Dawla's Baridhara residence after Dhuhr prayers followed by Doa Mahfil and distributing food among the poor after asar prayer at Banani Graveyard in the capital.

Her eldest daughter Sultana Dawla is requesting well-wishers and relatives to pray for the salvation of the departed soul of her late mother Anwara Begum.