30 freelancers receiving highest payment in bKash through Payoneer win smartphones

Corporates

TBS Report
26 July, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2022, 06:22 pm

Related News

30 freelancers receiving highest payment in bKash through Payoneer win smartphones

TBS Report
26 July, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2022, 06:22 pm
30 freelancers receiving highest payment in bKash through Payoneer win smartphones

To encourage the freelancers to bring remittance instantly from all over the world to their bKash account through Payoneer, bKash organised a campaign to let them win a smartphone every day during Ramadan. 

A total of 30 freelancers won a smartphone each by bringing the highest payment to their bKash account on a single day, reads a press release.

Recently, the prizes were handed over to the winners at the head office of bKash.

Sayed Jilany, Vice President of Remittance Partnership Management department of bKash's Commercial division handed over the prizes to the winners. Other high officials from bKash and Payoneer were also present at the event.

bKash organised this campaign to bring more dynamism to the booming freelancing sector and encourage receiving easy and hassle-free remittances through legal channels. The time and cost-effective remittance receiving service of bKash has also facilitated freelancers to focus more on their work avoiding the hassle of waiting in long queues at the counters for withdrawing their payment.

bKash customers can easily register to a new Payoneer account, or link their existing account from the 'Remittance' icon of the bKash app. Once linked, freelancers can instantly bring their remittance to their bKash accounts and use the received money for any purpose including 'Send Money', 'Pay Bill', online/offline 'Payment', 'Cash Out', etc.

Bkash

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

6h | Panorama
Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

9h | Habitat
Onethread: The first home-grown Bangladeshi project management software

Onethread: The first home-grown Bangladeshi project management software

10h | Panorama
Lakshmi Villa: The mysterious house still carrying the memory of partition

Lakshmi Villa: The mysterious house still carrying the memory of partition

10h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

"Hawa" movie team at BUET

"Hawa" movie team at BUET

37m | Videos
US sanctions target Russian gold export

US sanctions target Russian gold export

52m | Videos
All the habits of parents that make children successful

All the habits of parents that make children successful

2h | Videos
Akshay Kumar becomes India's highest taxpayer for 5th time

Akshay Kumar becomes India's highest taxpayer for 5th time

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

4
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

5
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

6
Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December
Energy

Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December