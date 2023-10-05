30 Bangladeshi universities compete in International Humanitarian Law moot

Press Release
05 October, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2023, 07:52 pm

30 Bangladeshi universities compete in International Humanitarian Law moot

Organised by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in partnership with the IUB, the event will run from 5 to 7 October 2023. 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The National Rounds of the 14th Henry Dunant Memorial Moot Court Competition on International Humanitarian Law (IHL) have kicked off  on Thursday (5 October), at the Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) in Dhaka, with the participation of 30 teams representing different public and private universities of the country.

Organised by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in partnership with the IUB, the event will run from 5 to 7 October 2023. 

Over the course of three days, students will be tested on their knowledge of and ability to apply IHL to a fictitious scenario outside of the real courtroom, giving them a fresh perspective on how this international legal framework can be used to protect people affected by armed conflict. Each team will present their legal arguments before different panels of judges consisting of Justices of the Supreme Court, members of the Subordinate Judiciary, senior government officials, academics, lawyers, and practitioners. The winning team will represent Bangladesh in the Asia-Pacific Rounds to be held in Hong Kong next year.=

Addressing the participants at the opening ceremony, the chief guest, Rear Admiral (Retd.) Md. Khurshed Alam, BN, Secretary Maritime Affairs Unit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that: "This event is not just a gathering of talented legal minds; it is a testament to the collective commitment to international law and a platform for fostering future generations of lawyers and policymakers in further research and debate on International Humanitarian Law."

On her side, Heike Kemper, Deputy Head of Delegation of ICRC in Bangladesh and special guest, highlighted that: "The basic spirit of international humanitarian law is a universal humanitarian principle that preserves human dignity even during war. "I am glad to see enthusiastic young students partaking in the competition that serves as one of the excellent forums contributing to the promotion of IHL. 

Prof Borhan Uddin Khan, advisor, Department of Law, IUB confirmed "Through participating in this competition, students get the chance to sharpen their advocacy skills, learn team building, hone group work spirit and create a new network."

The Henry Dunant Memorial Moot Court Competition was initiated in 2005 by the ICRC with the aim of promoting the study of International Humanitarian Law (IHL) amongst university students in the South Asian Region including Bangladesh. This Moot Court Competition has provided over the years a unique opportunity for the law students of this country to get a better understanding of IHL through contacts with theorists and practitioners, while helping to raise their awareness and interest in IHL and develop their advocacy skills through a friendly competition.

