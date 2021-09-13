3 win Walton AC, oven and blender in slogan writing competition

Three competitors have won free Air Conditioner (AC), microwave oven and blender in Walton's 'Creativity Challenge Season-1' campaign.

The winners are Ajufa Aktar of Mirpur, Salman Rahman of Chattogram and Ziko Rodix of Noakhali. The gifts were handed over to the winners on 7 September.

Over 2,000 contestants participated in the first round of the campaign.

Walton officials said the company is giving different facilities to the consumers. Customers can avail 25% discount on AC purchase under the 'AC Exchange Offer'.

Customers can purchase Walton products through phone calls and enjoy cash on delivery facility along with free installation service.

