3 win Walton AC, oven and blender in slogan writing competition

Corporates

TBS Report
13 September, 2021, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2021, 08:11 pm

Related News

3 win Walton AC, oven and blender in slogan writing competition

TBS Report
13 September, 2021, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2021, 08:11 pm
3 win Walton AC, oven and blender in slogan writing competition

Three competitors have won free Air Conditioner (AC), microwave oven and blender in Walton's 'Creativity Challenge Season-1' campaign.

The winners are Ajufa Aktar of Mirpur, Salman Rahman of Chattogram and Ziko Rodix of Noakhali. The gifts were handed over to the winners on 7 September.

Over 2,000 contestants participated in the first round of the campaign. 

Walton officials said the company is giving different facilities to the consumers. Customers can avail 25% discount on AC purchase under the 'AC Exchange Offer'.

Customers can purchase Walton products through phone calls and enjoy cash on delivery facility along with free installation service. 
 

Walton AC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Electricity driven economy to emerge

Electricity driven economy to emerge

1h | Videos
Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

1h | Videos
South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

2h | Videos
Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world

2
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

3
Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Education

Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking

4
Illustration: TBS
Economy

Bangladesh decides to join largest trade bloc

5
Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds
Corporates

Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds

6
Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues
Corporates

Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues