3 more customers become millionaires purchasing Walton fridge

Farmer Kamal Ali in Kuhstia, primary school’s teacher Munir Hossain in Brahmanbaria and tailor Masuder Rahman in Noakhali are officially handed over a Tk10 lakh worth cheque each.

Three more customers have become millionaires by purchasing Walton refrigerators as they won awards of Tk10 lakh each under the company's 'Eid Mega Festival'.

The winners are Kamal Ali from Kushtia, Munir Hossain from Brahmanbaria, and Masuder Rahman from Noakhali, said a media statement issued on Monday.

Earlier these events, there other customers had also won the millionaire prize on purchase of refrigerators of the company.

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, Walton initiated the 'Eid Mega Festival' on its various products under the nationwide ongoing 'Digital Campaign Season 11'.

Among the winners, Kamal Ali officially received a cheque of Tk10 lakh on Sunday.

Earlier on Thursday, two cheques of Tk10 lakh each were officially handed over to Munir Hossain and Masuder Rahman.

Walton is conducting the 'Digital Campaign' across the country to accelerate the initiative of building customer database for delivering online-based swift and the best after-sale services, the media statement said.

Under the Eid Mega Festival offer, various customer benefits like millionaire or Tk10 lakh cash, sure cash voucher, cashback and various sorts of free products are given on purchase of Walton refrigerator, television, air conditioner, washing machine, fan, gas stove and rice cooker.

Kamal Ali, who is now living in Kushtia's Mirpur upazila, said he had purchased a refrigerator at Tk28,500. While purchasing, the fridge's model numberand his and mobile number were digitally registered with the company's database.

After a while, he received a SMS on his mobile phone from Walton with the notification that he was awarded Tk10 lakh cash on digital registration of the Walton fridge he had purchased.

Now, Ali intends to build a house with the awarded money.

Meanwhile, Munir Hossain, an assistant teacher of a local primary school in Brahmanbaria Sadar also got Tk10 lakh while buying a refrigerator with installment facility from a local branch of Walton Plaza.

On the other hand, Masuder Rahman, who is now residing in Noakhali's Companiganj upazila, also get Tk10 lakh while purchasing Walton fridge with the payment of only Tk10,000 as down payment from a local distributor of Walton.

Currently, Walton has about two hundred models of refrigerators, freezers and beverage coolers on the market. The company recently unveiled 27 new models of refrigerators on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

They also released over 50 models of refrigerators with updated designs and features.

Along with one-year replacement guaranty, Walton customers are enjoying a 12-year guarantee on compressors.