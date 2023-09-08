3-day Regional Climate Summit 2023 kicks off in Dhaka

08 September, 2023, 09:35 pm
The 'Regional Climate Summit 2023' with the participation of South Asian countries has started from Friday (September 8) at Sheraton Hotel in the capital Dhaka.

Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury, speaker of the national parliament, was present at the summit as the chief guest, reads a press release.

Saber Hossain Chowdhury, Prime Minister's Special Envoy for Environment and Climate Affairs and Chief Sponsor of Climate Parliament Bangladesh, delivered the inaugural speech at the summit.

Earlier, Nahim Razzak, convenor of Climate Parliament Bangladesh gave a welcome speech.

PKSF Chairman and Regional Climate Summit 2023 Adviser Kazi Khalikuzzaman Ahmad and Chairman of Climate Parliament India and Chairperson of Climate Climate Committee Dr Sanjay Jaishal and Climate Parliament Bangladesh Chairperson Tanvir Shakeel Joy were present on the occasion. 

Regional Climate Summit 2023

