3-day long ‘Grand Eid Exhibition’ in Ctg begins tomorrow

Corporates

TBS Report
05 April, 2023, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2023, 02:13 pm

M&M Business Communications are arranging a three-day expo for online-based entrepreneurs in Chattogram during the Ramadan season.

The event will start on Thursday (6 April) at the Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View Hotel.

The "Grand Eid Exhibition" is featuring over 80 premium brands including womenswear, menswear, jewellery, accessories, and home decor among others.

The stalls have a variety of clothes, jewellery, cosmetics, shoes and various other lucrative products from different foreign and domestic brands, chief executive officer of M&M Business Communications Manzuma Murshed told The Business Standard.

"Exhibition of these products plays an important role in promoting, selling and creating new buyers for online women entrepreneurs," she said.

The Business Standard is the event's media partner and the event will continue till 8 April.

A two-day long 'Luxe Eid Exhibition' is slated to begin on 6 April.

Five leading fashion designers and their brands – Humaira Khan, Sarah Karim, Zurhem, House of Ahmed and Irises Designer Studio – are all set to exhibit their designed luxury clothes in Chattogram for the first time on 6-7 April, the organiser told The Business Standard.

The Eid expo titled "Luxe Eid Exhibition" will take place at the Radisson Blu Bay View Hotel in the port city.

