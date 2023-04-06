3-day long 'Grand Eid Exhibition' in Ctg begins

The M&M Business Communications have arranged a three-day-long expo of online-based entrepreneurs in Chattogram ahead of Ramadan season.

The event kicked off on Thursday (6 April) at the Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View Hotel.

Featuring over 80 premium brands the event will showcase womenswear, menswear, jewellery, accessories, and home decor among others.

The stalls have a variety of clothes, jewellery, cosmetics, shoes and various other lucrative products from different foreign and domestic brands, chief executive officer of M&M Business Communications Manzuma Murshed told The Business Standard.

"Exhibition of these products plays an important role in promoting, selling and creating new buyers for online women entrepreneurs," she said.

The Business Standard is the event's media partner and the event will continue till 8 April.