3-day int’l tourism fair in Dhaka begins Thursday

TBS Report
01 June, 2022, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2022, 08:16 pm

File Photo: Bangladesh tourism
File Photo: Bangladesh tourism

After a break of over two years, the long-awaited international travel and tourism fair "Dhaka Travel Mart" is slated to begin at the Ball Room of Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in the city Thursday (2 June).

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali will formally inaugurate the fair as the chief guest, reads a press release.

This year, some 50 organisations, representing national tourism organisations, airlines, tour operators, hotels, resorts, travel agencies, online travel agencies, healthcare service providers from home and abroad are taking part in the DTM 2022.

Visitors during the three days of the fair will enjoy attractive offers from the participating organisations including discounts on air tickets and hotel accommodation, tour packages among many others.

Co-sponsor of the fair, US-Bangla Airlines, in addition to 10% discount on air tickets to all of their domestic and international destinations, will offer two nights' complimentary hotel accommodation in Cox's Bazar for the clients.

Airline Partner Biman Bangladesh Airlines will offer an attractive discount of up to 20% on air ticket for travel to select international destinations in its network.

The three-day fair can be visited every day from 10am to 8pm on payment of an entry fee of Tk40 per person, the press release states.

Visitors can win attractive door prizes in the raffle draw, which will include airline tickets to Maldives, Singapore, Delhi, Sharjah, Kolkata, Cox's Bazar and many others.

Leading Online Travel Agency (OTA) Triplover is playing host as "Title Sponsor" of the fair, while US-Bangla Airlines is the "Co-Sponsor".

National carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines, Bangladesh Tourism Board (BTB) and Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation (BPC) are the partners of the DTM 2022.

The Bangladesh Monitor is hosting the Dhaka Travel Mart for the 17th year.

