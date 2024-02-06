3-day international tourism fair begins in the capital on 8 Feb

A three-day international tourism fair, under the style 'Biman-Dhaka Travel Mart 2024' begins at the ballroom of Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel Dhaka on Thursday (8 February). Organised by the premier travel and tourism publication The Bangladesh Monitor the fair is supported by Biman Bangladesh Airlines as the title sponsor.

Md Atiqul Islam, mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation will formally inaugurate the fair as the chief guest on 8 February.

The inaugural ceremony will also be attended by Md Mokammel Hossain, secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism; Shafiul Azim, managing director and CEO, Biman Bangladesh Airlines; Mahbubul Alam, president, FBCCI; Air Vice Marshal M. Mafidur Rahman, chairman, Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh; AKM Aftab Hossain Pramanik, chairman, Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation; Abu Tahir Muhammad Zaber, CEO, Bangladesh Tourism Board.

Over 80 (eighty) organisations from home and abroad, representing airlines, hotels, resorts, travel agents, tour operators, training institutes, medical tourism agencies and other travel-related service providers will showcase their products and services and will offer special discounts on fares and attractive packages for the visitors during the fair.

The Fair will be open for visitors from 10am to 8pm every day and entry fee is fixed at Tk50 per person. A grand raffle draw on entry tickets will be held on the closing day, February 10, in front of visitors. Raffle prizes include complimentary return air tickets for Jeddah/Medina, Maldives, Dubai, Bangkok, Delhi, Bombay, Kolkata, Cox's Bazar, Sylhet and Chattogram as well as hotel stay and dinner coupons for couples at various star hotels and resorts in Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet, Bandarban and Kuakata.