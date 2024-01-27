In an eagerly anticipated convergence of minds, the 2nd mentoring session of the Bangladesh Stockholm Junior Water Prize (SJWPBD) 2024 took place on 27 January, 2024, at the esteemed Sirajul Islam Lecture Hall, University of Dhaka.

The Bangladesh Stockholm Junior Water Prize stands as a prestigious competition, urging young minds to delve into the realms of innovation and contribute to sustainable water management.

Aligned with an international initiative, it seeks to heighten awareness about water-related challenges and inspire the younger generation to actively participate in finding impactful solutions.

This mentoring session emerged as a pivotal catalyst, shaping the journey of participants by offering profound insights, encouragement, and a platform to connect with experts in the field.

Beyond its educational significance, the event promised a spirit of camaraderie and celebration.

The session was facilitated by esteemed Prof Dr Tanvir Ahmed, a luminary from the Department of Civil Engineering at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) and the Director of the International Training Network Centre (ITN-BUET).

Accompanying him were newly appointed guides, Afia Zahin Nita Hossain, Research Associate, ITN-BUET, and Sanjida Polin Maria, former General Secretary, House of Volunteers, Dhaka University Chapter (HOV-DU) and a student from the Department of Soil, Water and Environment at the University of Dhaka.

In this programme 154 participants came where 297 had registered for the competition.

Participants eagerly embraced the journey by registering, providing essential details for the enlightening voyage ahead.

The session commenced with a gracious welcome, introducing the mentoring team.

Afia Zahin Nita Hossain and Sanjida Maria were formally embraced as new mentors, setting a positive tone for the event.

An insightful overview of House of Volunteers Foundation (HOV) and Stockholm Junior Water Prize Bangladesh (SJWPBD) was presented, accompanied by the screening of the SJWPBD 2023 journey video, encapsulating the essence of this prestigious competition.

Mentor Afia shared her invaluable insights gleaned from previous mentoring experiences with SJWPBD, providing a glimpse into the transformative journey awaiting the participants.

Sanjida Polin Maria took to the stage next. She added her unique perspective, inspiring participants with her experiences and passion for environmental science, shared her thoughts on how participants can generate new ideas for the competition and so on.

She further discussed water related issues like water crisis, waste management, water pollution etc. in different parts of the country. Buriganga in Dhaka, pollution of Turag river, irrigation problems in Rangpur and Dinajpur, salinity in the southern region etc.

Prof Dr Tanvir Ahmed, a luminary in the field of Civil Engineering, followed with an enlightening speech, setting the stage for participants to immerse themselves in the compelling world of water-related challenges.

Active engagement unfolded as participants interacted with mentors during a lively question-and-answer session, seeking guidance and clarifying their queries.

This interactive segment facilitated a deeper understanding of participants' concerns and aspirations, fostering a collaborative learning environment.

The event took a personal turn as participants and guests shared cherished memories from the SJWPBD 2023 Sweden trip.

Alman, Shegufta, Abrar, and Tanjim recounted their experiences, infusing a heartfelt touch into the proceedings.

Sajedul Hoq Pavel, President of HOV Foundation Bangladesh, shared his thoughts, emphasising the profound significance of the SJWPBD journey.

He said "This journey is gonna change your life."

The session concluded with expressions of gratitude from the organisers and mentors, thanking the participants for their active involvement.

A brief thanksgiving note marked the end of the formal proceedings, paving the way for a short refreshment break, providing an opportunity for further networking and informal interactions among the participants and mentors.

The 2nd Mentoring Session of SJWPBD 2024 was not just an informative event but a platform for inspiration, mentorship, and the sharing of memorable experiences, fostering a sense of camaraderie among all participants.

The event was intricately coordinated by the national organiser, the House of Volunteers (HOV), officially designated by the Stockholm International Water Institute (SIWI).

This collaborative undertaking engaged esteemed partners, including co-organizer WaterAid Bangladesh, strategic allies Unicef, and ITN-BUET, with crucial technical support rendered by the esteemed technical partner ESTex.