2nd international symposium on nanotechnology held at AIUB

Corporates

TBS Report
31 January, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 31 January, 2022, 05:09 pm

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

The Centre for Nanotechnology Research (CNR) at American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) organised the 2nd International Symposium on Nanotechnology (ISN 2022) last week on Monday (24 January).

The theme of the symposium was "NanoTech for SDGs."

International and local technical speakers shared their research findings with professionals and students along with representatives from industries who are directly involved with nanotechnology.

Planning Minister MA Mannan inaugurated the symposium as the chief guest, reads a press release. 

The special guest, Engr DM Majibor Rahman, group chairman, SEBL Group, in his speech highlighted how SEBL Group is contributing to achieving the 12 SDG goals out of the 17 SDG goals by establishing solar minigrids despite the challenges and how SEBL group is committed to welcome any new technology.

Furthermore, the chief patron, Dr Carmen Z Lamagna, vice-chancellor, AIUB accentuated the impact of nanotechnology in various sectors including manufacturing industries, food industries, medical industry and many more.

MA Mannan elaborated how Bangladesh and its government is striving for the advancement of Bangladesh in various sectors despite the shortcomings. Moreover, he also emphasised on nanotechnology and how Bangladesh can get benefitted by producing more experts in this field. 

In the plenary session, two keynote speeches were delivered by Professor Dr Md Jamal Uddin of Coppin State University, USA, and Professor Dr Mohsin Kazi of King Saud University, KSA.

The symposium concluded with the closing ceremony. The General Chair of ISN 2022, Prof Dr ABM Siddique Hossain, dean, Faculty of Engineering, AIUB started his speech highlighting on how the visionary mindset of our Father of the Nation; Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman led to the establishment of Water Resource Department at BUET.

The chief guest of the closing ceremony, Dr Hasanul A Hasan, chairman of AIUB's Board of Trustees, accentuated the university's commitment towards delivering education in compliance to the advancement of the technology. 

The award distribution ceremony for the poster competition took place, which was conducted by the Organising Chair, Prof Dr Md Abdur Rahman, associate dean, Faculty of Engineering, AIUB and concluded the symposium with a vote of thanks to all the participants and the organising members.

The symposium provided as a great platform for exchanging theoretical and practical experience among researchers from academia and industries.

