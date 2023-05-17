2nd Denim Innovation Night to showcase country’s capability in innovation 

2nd Denim Innovation Night to showcase country’s capability in innovation 

The second Denim Innovation Night presented by Pacific Jeans held on Tuesday during the 14th Bangladesh Denim Expo to showcase the innovation in the country's denim industry. 

The show displayed the very latest in sustainably produced and innovative denim products from Pacific Jeans to apparel brands and retailers, embassy representatives, development partners and to the representatives of the industry supply chain, reads a press release. 

About 500 invited guests got the opportunity to witness first-hand the denim research, design and production innovation provided by the Bangladeshi denim Group highlighting the breadth and depth of denim innovation available in the country – from fibre, through to fabrics, design, manufacture and finishing – a true 'top-to-toe' representation of the very best of Bangladesh's capabilities in the denim field. 

Pacific Jeans Limited is the pioneer in manufacturing premium jeans in Bangladesh, exporting to over 50 countries. With a continuous focus on quality improvement and value addition, adoption of updated denim processing technology, commitment towards safe and sustainable industry, the group has become one of the preferred suppliers to leading global fashion retailers.

The programme was inaugurated by Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi while the Head of the Delegation of the European Union in Bangladesh HE Charles Whiteley was the guest of honour; President of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Faruque Hassan and Country Representative of the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) in Bangladesh Yuji Ando were special guests at the programme. 

The 1st Denim Innovation Night was presented by Pacific Jeans during the 7th edition of Bangladesh Denim Expo in November 2017. 

The central theme of this 14th edition of Bangladesh Denim Expo is 'Innovator'.

