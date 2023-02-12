'2nd Crown Cement Cup Golf Tournament' held at Army Golf Club

A four-day long "2nd Crown Cement Cup Golf Tournament" was held at Army Golf Club in Kurmitola, Dhaka from 1-4 February.

Some 700 golfers participated in the tournament from all clubs of the country including army personnel, civilians and foreigners, said a press release.

Lieutenant General Ataul Hakim Sarwar Hasan, chief of General Staff of Bangladesh Army, attended the prize giving ceremony as chief guest on 4 February along with Major General Md Moshfequr Rahman (LPR), president of Army Golf Club, as special guest.

Chairman of Crown Cement PLC Mohammed Jahangir Alam and Managing Director Molla Mohammad Majnu attended both the opening and closing ceremony while Additional Managing Director of Crown Cement Md. Mizanur Rahman Mollah was present at the inaugural function of the tournament.

Crown Cement, an exporter of cement from Bangladesh for 20 years, has been organising various sports and cultural events for a long time to uphold the country's heritage, reads the release.