29 Bangladeshi hotels and resorts to participate in South Asian Travel Awards 

A total of 29 hotels and resorts from Bangladesh have been nominated this year in the South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) which is recognised by Bangladesh International Hotel Association (BIHA).

The South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) is an annual competition that recognises the achievements of the region's travel and tourism industry, reads a press release.

South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) ensures the award process in a smooth and transparent process with the affiliation of regional associations. The South Asian Travel Awards is one of the most prestigious awards in the South Asian travel and tourism industry, with winners selected by a panel of hotel experts and tourism industry professionals.

Awards are given in various categories including best domestic destination, best international destination, best adventure destination and best emerging destination.

Awards are given in various categories with 45% marks through online voting and 55% marks through professional presentation to the Jury Board.

The Gala Night, the awards ceremony for South Asian Travel Awards (SATA)2023, is scheduled to take place in October.

This year, more than 500 properties from across South Asia have been nominated for the award, highlighting the increasingly competitive tourism industry in the region. Public voting for the South Asian Travel Awards 2023 will be open until 15 July.

The award show is supported by more than 15 international and government organisations to promote tourism and hospitality in South Asia. These include Bangladesh International Hotel Association (BIHA), Association of Professionals in Tourism (APT), Association of Tourism Trade Organizations, India (ATTOI), Association of Travel Agents (ATA), Colombo Chamber of Commerce (CCC), Confederation of Accredited Tour Operators (CATO), Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Sri Lanka (FCCISL), Hotel and Restaurant Association of Bhutan (HRAB), Kerala Hotel General Managers Club (KHGMC), National Boating Association of Maldives (NBAM), Maldives Association of Travel Agents and Tour Operators (MATATO) ), Maldives Marketing and PR Corporation (MMPRC), Nepal Tourism Board (NTB), Sri Lanka Association of Inbound Tour Operators (SLAITO), The Hotels Association of Sri Lanka (THASL) and the Hotels Association of Nepal (HAN ).

The participating hotels and resorts from Bangladesh are - Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka, The Westin Dhaka, InterContinental Dhaka, Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden, Amari Dhaka, Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan, Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre, Best Western Plus Maple Leaf Hotel, Momo Inn Park & Resort, Sayeman Beach Resort, Best Western Plus® Maya, The Palace Luxury Resort, The Way Dhaka, Platinum Grand By SHELTECH, Platinum Residence By SHELTECH, Hotel Sarina Dhaka, Ocean Paradise Hotel & Resort, Hotel The Cox Today, Hotel Sea Crown, Lakeshore Hotel Gulshan, Long Beach Hotel, HANSA - A Premium Residence, Hotel Agrabad, Golden Tulip The Grand Mark-Dhaka, Six Seasons Hotel, Grand Sylhet Hotel & Resort, Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View, DuSai Resort & Spa, and Hotel Bengal Blueberry.

To vote for your favorite travel companies, visit the official website at www.southasiantravelawards.com/vote