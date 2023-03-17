28 expatriates win diamond pendants by sending remittance through bKash

28 expatriates won diamond pendants for their loved ones in Bangladesh by sending the maximum amount of remittance in a single transaction through bKash.

The Chief Commercial Officer of bKash, Ali Ahmmed, handed over the diamond pendants to the family members of the lucky expatriates at bKash's head office on Monday (13 March), a press release reads.

According to the release, this 28-day campaign was conducted throughout the month of February this year to encourage sending remittances through legal channels from all over the world.

The relatives of expatriates in Bangladesh expressed their satisfaction with bKash's instant and hassle-free remittance service, which saves time and enables them to better manage their finances without going to the bank. They added that receiving remittances through legal channels strengthens the nation's foreign exchange reserves.

One of the expatriates, Mizanur Rahman, said, "I always prefer to send remittance to my wife, father, brother, and other family members through bKash. bKash gives me the freedom to send remittances to a specific person at any time. And, being able to fulfil my wife's desire by winning a diamond pendant from the bKash campaign feels amazing."

The release mentioned that currently, remittances sent by expatriates from around 95 countries are instantly reaching their relatives' bKash accounts through more than 80 Money Transfer Organizations via settlement in 15 commercial banks in Bangladesh. Thanks to cutting-edge technology, the entire process takes place instantly, and relatives of expatriates in Bangladesh receive money in their bKash accounts right away.