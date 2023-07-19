27th AGM of International Leasing and Financial Services Limited held

The 27th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of International Leasing and Financial Services Limited (ILFSL) was successfully held on Monday  (17 July) at the company's headquarters in DR Tower (14th Floor), Bir Prateek Gazi Golam Dastgir Road, Purana Paltan, Dhaka.

Chaired by ILFSL Chairman Nazrul Islam Khan, the meeting was attended by five other independent directors, including Syed Abu Naser Bakhtiar Ahmed, Md Safiqul Islam, Brigadier General Md. Meftaul Karim, Barrister Muhammad Ashraf Ali, Md Enamul Hasan, and the organization's Managing Director, Md Moshiur Rahman.

During the AGM, the Board of Directors recommended and announced that no dividend was approved for the year ending 31 December 2022.

Both Chairman Nazrul Islam Khan and Managing Director Md Moshiur Rahman addressed the shareholders who attended the event. Nazrul Islam Khan expressed his gratitude to all the shareholders and informed them that Tk174.74 crore in cash has been disbursed to various depositors so far.

In his speech, the Managing Director reported that the organization is currently in the final stages of implementing a restructuring process aimed at restoring normal dynamics to the company.

