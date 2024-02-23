2700 children participate in ALOHA National Level Competition on Mental Arithmetic 2024

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

ALOHA Bangladesh organized its 16th National Abacus & Mental Arithmetic competition 2024 in Bangladesh today at Bashundhara International Convention City (ICCB) in the capital. The day long competition, one of its kinds in Bangladesh, was participated by 2700 children from 600+ schools across Bangladesh. ALOHA Bangladesh has been organizing such competition in Bangladesh since 2008.

The objective of this competition was to test the speed and accuracy of the children. Within 5 minutes duration of time, the participants have been asked to solve 70 complex sums and majority of the students solved 70 complex problems with 100 % accuracy within the due time.

The program was started by the National anthem of Bangladesh. Mr. Loh Mun Sung, Founder of Aloha Mental Arithmetic inaugurated this event. After wishing speech the children participate the 5 minutes exam in four different batches.

The award ceremony took place in the second session. The chief guest of this event Mr. Loh Mun Sung, Founder of Aloha Mental Arithmetic and special guest Mrs. Kiran Matwani, International Director of Aloha and Mr. Guoliang Zhou, founder, GL art china handed over award to the winners.

Md. Ali Haider Chowdhury FCMA, Managing Director of ALOHA Bangladesh giving welcome speech at the ceremony, while Mr. Saiful Karim, Chairman of ALOHA Bangladesh lead the program as session chairman and Mr. Shamsuddin Tipu, Director, Aloha Bangladesh was also present as this moment.

"ALOHA Bangladesh is the first organization to bring internationally recognized Aloha Mental Arithmetic to Bangladesh from Malaysia for the total brain development of children aged between 4 and 13 years. It helps children build better concentration, self-confidence, sharper observation, keener listening skill, and enhanced memory retention power, and improved analytical skill, better creative and imaginative skill. The program helps children learn arithmetic in a fun way and improves their thinking capacity to do better in creative writing, social science, English, Bangla and other subjects, "said Md. Ali Haider Chowdhury, Managing Director of ALOHA Bangladesh.

The event healthcare partner Uttara Crescent Clinic Ltd. and Event partner Hashtag Communication Ltd. Meanwhile, the selected winners are going to participate in Aloha International Competition 2024 at Madrid, Spain.

Since March 2006 Aloha Bangladesh has been operating in Bangladesh. Aloha is an ISO certified leaning system that works with more than 6 million students in 42 countries around the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, China, India, Malaysia and Bangladesh.

